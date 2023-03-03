Stocks & ETFs for AI, Travel & Green Hydrogen

(1:00) - Breaking Down The Market Performance: Can The Fed Still Manage A Soft Landing?

(4:20) - Where Are The Opportunities For Good Long Term Growth?

(8:30) - Investing Into Quantum Computing: Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM)

(12:00) - Breaking Down The Surge In Travel Stocks: Defiance Hotel and Cruise ETF (CRUZ)

(15:45) - The Fuel Of The Future: Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO)

(19:30) - Episode Roundup: JETS, AWAY, HYDR

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Sylvia Jablonski, CEO and CIO at Defiance ETFs, about the broader market and some interesting thematic ETFs.

Stocks struggled in February after an impressive start to the year. Sylvia believes that the market could stay volatile in the short term but sees great opportunities for longer-term investing.

She likes tech giants and semiconductor stocks like NVIDIA NVDA and AMD AMD that could benefit from the great adoption of artificial intelligence. She is also bullish on travel and green hydrogen themes.

The Defiance Quantum ETF QTUM provides exposure to companies on the forefront of machine learning, quantum computing, cloud computing, and other transformative computing technologies. Its holdings include NVIDIA, AMD, Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL.

Travel stocks were among the early winners this year as they benefited from the post-pandemic surge in travel demand as well as the shift in consumer spending from goods to services. These areas may get an additional boost from China reopening.

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF CRUZ holds airline, hotel, and cruise stocks. Hilton Worldwide HLT Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL and Delta Air Lines DAL are its top holdings.

Hydrogen is often touted as the fuel of the future, and even big oil companies are investing millions in green hydrogen projects. However, the technology is not currently cost-effective. The Inflation Reduction Act includes new incentives for green hydrogen and could boost these stocks.

The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF HDRO provides diversified exposure to global firms focused on the development of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

