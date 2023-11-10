News & Insights

Markets

Stocks Enjoy Daily, Weekly Wins as Yields Settle

November 10, 2023 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by fhorner@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Wall Street finished strong today, closing out Friday with daily and weekly wins. Treasury yields steadied as the Dow surged 391 points for its highest close since Sept. 20. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also closed at their highest levels since Sept. 19 and Sept. 14, respectively, with all three major indexes logging their second straight weekly win as well. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), however, clocked its third consecutive weekly drop, sinking nearly 5%. 

  • Casino stock brushes off quarterly win.
  • What stocks were some of this week's big earnings winners?.
  • Plus, PLUG's collapse; Trade Desk's warning; and a pair of stock picks to watch.
 

Closing Index Summary November 102023

NYSE and Nasdaq Stat November 102023

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Thousands of patients are forking over $2,500 for full-body Prenuvo MRI scans that can detect more than 500 conditions early on, including cancer. (CNBC)
  2. Treasury trades were forced to be handled via a USB thumb drive following a major banking hack to one company's U.S. branch. (Bloomberg)
  3. Plug Power is nearing penny stock territory.
  4. Disappointing forecast dings Trade Desk stock. 
  5. A pair of stock picks making major moves in 2023.

Earnings November 102023

Unusual Options Activity November 102023

Gold, Oil Suffer Steep Weekly Drops

Triggered by a fear of a misalignment in crude supply and demand, oil logged its third-straight weekly loss, backpedaling 4.2%. For the day, however, December-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.43, or 1.9%, to close at $77.17 a barrel.

Gold logged its first weekly drop since early last month, taking cues from yesterday's hawkish Fed stance. December-dated gold fell $32.10, or 1.6%, to close at $1,937.70 an ounce for the day, and 3.1% on the week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.