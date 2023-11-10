Stocks Enjoy Daily, Weekly Wins as Yields Settle

Wall Street finished strong today, closing out Friday with daily and weekly wins. Treasury yields steadied as the Dow surged 391 points for its highest close since Sept. 20. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also closed at their highest levels since Sept. 19 and Sept. 14, respectively, with all three major indexes logging their second straight weekly win as well. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), however, clocked its third consecutive weekly drop, sinking nearly 5%.

Thousands of patients are forking over $2,500 for full-body Prenuvo MRI scans that can detect more than 500 conditions early on, including cancer. (CNBC) Treasury trades were forced to be handled via a USB thumb drive following a major banking hack to one company's U.S. branch. (Bloomberg) Plug Power is nearing penny stock territory. Disappointing forecast dings Trade Desk stock. A pair of stock picks making major moves in 2023.

Gold, Oil Suffer Steep Weekly Drops

Triggered by a fear of a misalignment in crude supply and demand, oil logged its third-straight weekly loss, backpedaling 4.2%. For the day, however, December-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.43, or 1.9%, to close at $77.17 a barrel.

Gold logged its first weekly drop since early last month, taking cues from yesterday's hawkish Fed stance. December-dated gold fell $32.10, or 1.6%, to close at $1,937.70 an ounce for the day, and 3.1% on the week.

