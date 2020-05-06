Stocks End Mostly Lower in Late Selloff

U.S. stock indexes had a choppy day of trading on Wednesday as investors weighed plans for the reopening of the economy against the latest batch of earnings and other data.

Comments late Tuesday from President Donald Trump stressed the importance of reopening the economy. Early Wednesday, a report from the payrolls provider ADP said that the U.S. private sector lost 20.2 million jobs in April. Notable first-quarter reports came from media giant Walt Disney and auto maker General Motors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 218 points, or 0.9%—at its lows of the day. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%. Both indexes flickered between positive and negative territory for most of the day, before turning decidedly lower in the final half hour of trading. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.5% higher, boosted by strong gains for technology stocks. The small-cap Russell 2000 index lost 0.7%.

Stocks indexes were mixed overseas as well. The Stoxx Europe 600 index closed 0.3% lower, while the German DAX lost 1.1% after data showed factory orders fell by the most since records began in 1991. The CAC 40 dropped 1.1% in France and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index rose 0.1%.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.6% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 1.1%. Japanese markets were closed Wednesday.

The ADP report gave investors an early look at Friday’s more significant April jobs report, which is expected to show a decline of 21 million non-farm payrolls for the first full month of pandemic shutdowns.

President Trump promoted a faster reopening process on Tuesday night to stem further economic losses.

“It’s possible there will be some [deaths] because you won’t be locked into an apartment or house or whatever it is,” Trump told anchor David Muir in an ABC News interview.

“But at the same time, we’re going to practice social distancing, we’re going to be washing hands, we’re going to be doing a lot of the things that we’ve learned to do over the last period of time,” he said.

Oil prices were lower Wednesday, marking the first decline in more than a week. Brent crude futures fell 4% to $29.72 and West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.3% to $23.99. Brent had risen for six straight days, lifting prices by more than 80%, and WTI had risen for five days.

Haven assets were mostly down as investors sought to add risk. The price of gold fell 1.1%, to $1,691.60 an ounce. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 5 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 0.711%, as the price of the securities fell. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY)—which measures the greenback against a basket of other currencies—ticked up 0.5%.

The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, ended about flat, at 33.5 points.

Earnings news was the main factor moving individual stocks.

Beyond Meat (BYND) reported first-quarter numbers Tuesday evening and shares soared 26% on Wednesday. The company successfully navigated the shift from restaurant to retail sales in a Covid-19 world. Beyond reported $97.1 million in quarterly sales, while Wall Street was looking for $88.8 million.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) reported first-quarter numbers Tuesday evening as well. Sales, in this instance, don’t matter because the fledgling space-tourism company isn’t flying customers yet. But more people signed up to go to space and shares, as a result, rose 11.3%.

Pinterest (PINS) shares fell 14.9% after the company reported first-quarter earnings. Revenue beat Wall Street expectations, but costs are the problem. “Our cost of revenue has generally grown with users rather than revenue, which in this environment puts some pressure on gross margins,” reads the company’s news release.

General Motors (GM) stock jumped 3% after the car and truck maker beat Wall Street targets on its top and bottom lines. Those estimates have declined significantly over the past three months, however. Call it better than feared.

Walt Disney (DIS) shares closed down 0.1%, reversing an earlier gain. Shares of the once unassailable media giant are down 30% year to date. And right now, along with no parks, no movies and no cruises, there are no dividends.

Disney reported calendar first-quarter numbers Tuesday evening. Earnings fell about 60% year over year, excluding various items that make comparisons difficult. And Disney decided to “forgo” its semiannual dividend to save money.

It’s probably a prudent choice, but in a sign life will return to normal someday, Disney Shanghai is planning to reopen May 11.

Normal is going to look very different. Park capacity will be about 50% of what it was, with masks, contact tracing, and temperature screening for all. That means fewer “cast members,” Disney’s term for employees, and who knows what the cut in capacity will do to ticket prices.

Earnings from PayPal and Square are scheduled for release after the close.

Write to Barbara Kollmeyer at bkollmeyer@marketwatch.com

