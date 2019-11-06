US Markets

Stocks end flat as trade deal concerns weigh

Contributor
Chuck Mikolajczak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Wednesday as a report the U.S.-China trade deal could be delayed until December was offset by gains in healthcare shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 1.29 points, or nearly flat, to 27,491.34, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 2.12 points, or 0.07%, to 3,076.74 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 24.05 points, or 0.29%, to 8,410.63.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Chris Reese)

((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; +1 646 223 5234; Reuters Messaging: charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

