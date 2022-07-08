Stocks Eke Out Weekly Wins After Impressive Jobs Data

Buzz off the upbeat June jobs report ended up being short-lived, as the major indexes struggled to find their footing in the second half of Friday's session. The Dow and S&P 500 reversed earlier gains to log a modest loss, with the latter snapping its longest win streak since March. The Nasdaq managed to hold onto a small gain to register a fifth consecutive daily win, though, with the three benchmarks seeing solid weekly wins.
The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 31,338.15) shed 46.4 points, or 0.2% for the day. UnitedHealth Group (UNH) led the gainers, adding 0.8%. Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) paced the laggards with a 1.7% fall. Over the past week, the DJI added 0.8%.
The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,899.38) lost 3.2 points, or 0.08% for the day. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 11,635.31) rose 14 points, or 0.1% for the session. Respectively, the indexes added 1.9% and 4.5% for the week.
Lastly, the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX - 26.64) shed 1.4 point, or 5.5% for the day. For the week, the VIX shed 7.7%.
5 Things to Know Today
- A country-wide network outage led to emergency phone line and banking system issues in Canada, after Rogers Communications saw its second outage in less than two years. (CNBC)
- Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was killed with a reportedly homemade firearm while giving a speech outside a train station east of Osaka. (Bloomberg)
Gold Prices Extend Weekly Losing Streak
Oil futures ended higher once again, brushing off recession worries thanks to tight global supplies. August-dated crude added $2.06, or 2%, to settle at $104.79 per barrel for the day, but dropped 3.4% on the week.
Gold registered its fourth-straight weekly loss, shedding 3.3%. For the day, however, the August-dated commodity added $2.60, or 0.2%, to close at $1,742.30 an ounce, despite a stronger U.S. dollar.
