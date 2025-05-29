Stocks Eke Out Gains Amid Tariff Whiplash

Stocks secured modest wins today, but gains were capped by investor uncertainty about tariffs and their future impact. The Dow and S&P 500 spent time on both sides of the aisle but ultimately finished higher thanks to a post-earnings pop from market cap leader Nvidia (NVDA), though the latter continues to stall out under the psychologically-significant 6,000 level. The Nasdaq finished comfortably in the black, but well off its session highs. Later in the afternoon, the U.S. appeals court reinstated President Trump's tariffs.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Cosmetics stock makes a big splash.

makes a big splash. All eyes on CrowdStrike stock next week.

next week. Plus, a mining sector rundown; how to trade gold; and behind BBY's sharp drop.

5 Things to Know Today

Gold Prices Gain on Future Uncertainty

Oil prices moved lower today, as demand warnings in China and potential U.S. sanctions against Russia add to uncertainty. July-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gave back 90 cents, or 1.5%, to settle at $60.94 per barrel.

Gold prices took the voided tariff decision and ran with it. June-dated gold futures tacked on 0.7% to finish at $3,317.10 per ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.