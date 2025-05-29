Markets
Stocks Eke Out Gains Amid Tariff Whiplash

May 29, 2025 — 04:27 pm EDT

Written by pmartin@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

Stocks secured modest wins today, but gains were capped by investor uncertainty about tariffs and their future impact. The Dow and S&P 500 spent time on both sides of the aisle but ultimately finished higher thanks to a post-earnings pop from market cap leader Nvidia (NVDA), though the latter continues to stall out under the psychologically-significant 6,000 level. The Nasdaq finished comfortably in the black, but well off its session highs. Later in the afternoon, the U.S. appeals court reinstated President Trump's tariffs.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including: 

  • Cosmetics stock makes a big splash.
  • All eyes on CrowdStrike stock next week.
  • Plus, a mining sector rundown; how to trade gold; and behind BBY's sharp drop. 

indexesmay29

nysemay29

5 Things to Know Today

  1. See the list of goods the U.S. is no longer shipping to China. (Reuters)
  2. The TACO gag went over as expected, when brought up to the President. (CNBC)
  3. Which mining sector should you be targeting?
  4. Yes, you can use options to trade gold.
  5. Best Buy stock the latest tariff casualty. 

earnsmay29

uvolmay29

Gold Prices Gain on Future Uncertainty

Oil prices moved lower today, as demand warnings in China and potential U.S. sanctions against Russia add to uncertainty. July-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gave back 90 cents, or 1.5%, to settle at $60.94 per barrel.  

Gold prices took the voided tariff decision and ran with it. June-dated gold futures tacked on 0.7% to finish at $3,317.10 per ounce.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

