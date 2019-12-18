Stocks Edge Higher Ahead of Impeachment Vote

Market Movers

New York Life is set to acquire Cigna’s life and disability unit for $6.3 billion

PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have agreed to combine to create the world’s fourth biggest carmaker with global sales of approximately 8.7 million vehicles

The House votes on two articles of impeachment against The President today. If adopted Senate Republicans will hold a trial next year

DOE reports crude oil inventories (1.09M) barrels vs consensus (2.1M) barrels

Charlie’s Commentary

The momentum baton got passed to economic reports yesterday as the sugar rush from the trade deal began to fade. Housing starts, building permits and manufacturing data all beat expectations keeping the markets in the green for fifth straight day, setting a new intraday high for the S&P 500 and new closing highs for Nasdaq and the Dow. The S&P 500 closed the day +0.03% while both the Dow and Nasdaq rose 0.10%. Five of eleven sectors finished higher with Retail, Banks and Pharma showing strength while Real estate, Technology and Healthcare displayed weakness.

This morning markets are off to a cautious start as we are greeted with a number of M&A deals. Domestically, The New York Life Insurance Company has agreed to buy the life and disability insurance businesses from Cigna Corporation for $6.3 billion in cash. Cigna is expected to use the proceeds for share repurchases and the repayment of debt. Internationally, Italian / American Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and France’s Peugeot car maker PSA have reached an agreement in a $50 billion merger promising to cut costs by approximately $4.1 billion without closing factories.

While M&A activity is usually a boost to markets, advances are somewhat tempered this morning as an earnings release by economic bellwether Federal Express missing estimates and cutting its profit forecast for the second straight quarter has curbed enthusiasm. The company points to weak international demand and a increase in investment to handle e-commerce deliveries as a reason for the revision. Finally, in somewhat of a side show to the market dynamics of today, House Democrats will formally vote to proceed with the impeachment of the President. If approved which is not expected to be supported by the GOP, a formal trial will commence in 2020.

There is only one report on the economic calendar. With no movement in mortgage rates last week, MBA mortgage applications for the week ending 12/13 fell 5% from the previous week. Volume however was 65% higher vs the same week a year ago when interest rates were considerably higher. The average contract for a 30 year fixed rate mortgage after a 20% down payment remained unchanged at 3.98%. Refinancing’s fell 6.5% after falling 0.4% the prior week.

Looking at the commodity space, oil was falling earlier today after data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that US inventories climbed 4.7 million barrels to 452 million compared to analyst’s expectations of a 1.3 million barrel draw. It has since rebounded somewhat after the Energy Information Administration reported that US inventories decreased by 1.1 million barrels for the week ending December 13th which was less than the 2 million barrel draw expected. Gold is easing this morning as a rising dollar has offset the desirability of the safe haven give the uncertainty of the US / China trade deal.

7 of the 11 sectors are trading in positive territory. Energy leads (+0.80%) followed by Communications (+0.64%) and Real Estate (+0.62%). Lagging the market are Materials (-0.57%), Industrials (-0.37%) and Utilities (-0.28%).

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

Keep an eye on the long end of the yield curve which is setting up for a potential breakout. The 10YR UST yield (chart 1, daily period) is back to the 1.90% – 1.94% range which has been a clearly defined resistance level on numerous occasions over the last three months. The increasing number of times that this level is tested, the more important it becomes and potentially the more likely it is to give way.

The 10YR German Bund yield (Chart 2, daily period) has a nearly identical technical setup (see 12/9 MIDDAY Update) and while it remains below key resistance, it has today made a nice increase above its 200-day simple moving average.

With the short end of the curve locked down by the Fed, the 10YR – 2YR UST spread (chart 3, daily period), +28bps, is back to its widest level in 2019. If the long yield breaks out above its clearly defined resistance, my bias, then the 10YR – 2YR spread is likely to make its own breakout to fresh 2019 highs.

The steepening of the curve should be a positive signal the reflation trade (see 9/11/19 MIDDAY Update) is well underway and that will likely bode well for select Cyclicals like Financials, Industrials, Materials, and dare I say, maybe even Energy.

If this higher rates scenario plays out in UST yields, I suspect the long German bund yield will make its own breakout above key resistance. That would likely bode well for European banks which we covered last week (see 12/12 MIDDAY Update).

Nasdaq's Market Intelligence Desk (MID) Team includes:

Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen-based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.

Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.

Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen-based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.

Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq, Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq’s Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).

Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for providing NASDAQ-listed companies with real-time trading analysis and objective market information.

