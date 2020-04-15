Stocks Drop, Oil Marks 18-Year Low

The Dow finished the day with a nearly 450-point loss, and down more than 700 at its session lows, with disappointing bank earnings and COVID-19-related economic headwinds weighing heavy. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 also finished in the day in the red, as investors unpacked the Empire State Manufacturing Index's record-low reading of -78.2. Doubt also crept back in as the International Financial Institution (IMF) announced the likelihood of a recession deeper than the 2008-2009 financial crisis, though slowing hospitalization rates in New York bring cautious optimism.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 23,504.35) dropped 445.4 points, or 1.9% for the day. UnitedHealth (UNH) topped the charts with a 4.1% win, while Dow (DOW) finished at the bottom with a 8.9% loss.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 2,783.36) fell 62.7 points, or 2.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,393.18) fell 122.6 points, or 1.4% for the day.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 40.84) rose 3.1 points, or 8.2%.

Oil Falls to Historic Low

Oil futures settled at their lowest mark since February 2002, as demand continues to fall and supply continues to surge. May-dated futures fell 24 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $19.87 a barrel.

Gold futures fell for the first time in five sessions with the market is in risk-off mode, as investors sell everything that isn't "government guaranteed." Gold for June delivery dropped $28.70, or 1.6%, to settle at $1,740.20 per ounce.

