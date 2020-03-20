Stocks Drop After New York Businesses Are Told to Close

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all nonessential businesses in the state to close.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.2% at 19,641.28, its low of the day. The S&P 500 was down 2.4% at 2,351.19, and the Nasdaq Composite, which has outperformed the other major indexes in recent days, was off 1.3%. The CBOE Volatilty Index, or VIX, was down 16% to 60.83—high in historical terms but well below the levels of more than 80 seen earlier in the week.

The Federal Reserve will expand its program backstopping money-market funds to cover those investing in municipal debt. That could relieve the pressure on municipal bond markets as state and local governments may look to borrow to combat the coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact.

Travel, restaurant and leisure stocks were up more than 2%, though off their highs for the day, after Senate Republicans released a proposal for a large fiscal-stimulus package Thursday.

Analysts cautioned the absence of huge market swings may not last as the deadly illness continued to shut down economic activity around the world. California on Thursday issued a ‘shelter-in-place’ order to 40 million residents. Cuomo issued a similar order on Friday, though he didn’t use the term.

Italy’s coronavirus death toll has surpassed China’s known total fatalities.

Oil had rebounded early Friday on hopes of large-scale government purchases, and in response to a Wall Street Journal report that the U.S. government could intervene in the fight for market share between Russia and Saudi Arabia, which has led to increased production, just as the virus hits demand. But those gains faded in U.S. trading, leaving West Texs Intermediate down 3.3% at $24.40.

Earlier, stocks had rallied, building on a modest gain Thursday, after President Donald Trump’s administration proposed more fiscal help. European stocks got a boost as the Bank of England cut interest rates a second time and increased its bond-buying program, while the European Central Bank also announced a plan to buy government and private-sector bonds.

But markets are far from out of the woods, cautions Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp. The “nasty impact on corporate solvency will become more evident in the weeks ahead of when the demand shock filters through to the real economy,” he told clients.

