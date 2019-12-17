Stocks Drifting Near Record Levels

Market Movers

Stocks flat today after achieving record highs for most major indexes

Housing Starts of 1.365mm beat the 1.345mm estimate

Building Permits of 1.482mm also beat the 1.410mm estimate

Industrial Production rose 1.1%, beating the 0.9% estimate and reversing October's 0.9% decline

Mike’s Commentary

Stocks continued their upward momentum yesterday with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Indexes all closing at new record highs. The Dow was notable, closing at 28,235 despite the 100 point drag from Boeing’s decline. The Dow has 14 new highs this year against 26 for the Nasdaq composite and 29 for the S&P 500. The smaller market cap focused Russell 2000 is “only” at 14 month highs. Enthusiasm was not limited to the US as European stocks were also making all time highs. The effect of positive Brexit & trade news coupled with improving economic data had stocks fully in Santa Clause rally mode.

There have been warning signs in manufacturing both here and abroad, with German PMIs registering readings near 43 and the US PMI below 50 for four months now. Yesterday’s NY-area (Empire) manufacturing number missed to the downside in another sign of weakness. But the market is a forward looking animal and investors seem to be hoping we are on the other side of some weak global data. Seemingly on cue, U.S. Manufacturing Production rose 1.1%, beating the 0.8% estimate and turning around from a 0.7% decrease in October. This was the biggest gain since early 2018 and was driven by a surge in auto production following the end of the GM strike. Excluding this effect, factory output still rose 0.3%. Total Industrial production, which adds in mines and utilities, also rose 1.1% after a 0.9% decline last month.

Adding to the positive side, the consumer (70% of the economy) seems strong, helped by low gas prices, low unemployment, low interest rates and housing market optimism. Yesterday’s NAHB Housing Market Index was the highest in 20 years and, as Michael Block of Third Seven Capital points out, higher than readings during the housing bubble. Today’s Housing starts and building permits also beat modestly and eclipsed October totals.

As we write, the Dow is up about 45 points and sector performance is mixed and similarly flat.

Below, in the "Technical Take" section we take a look at YTD sector performance and just how well stocks have done as we head into year-end.

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

Mike here, subbing for Brian...

Today, stocks are flat and since much of the good news (and some bad) already seems priced in on a slow news day we thought we’d take a look at YTD performance. The table below shows performance of each S&P 500 sector and index year-to-date through yesterday.

Tech stocks are by far the best performers YTD (and have the highest S&P 500 index weightings so it’s not a coincidence that large cap is outperforming small cap this year.)

It's clear that if you began the year as an investor in US large cap tech in 2019 you are happy. Nasdaq indexes are up more than 30% this year, an astounding stat, at least to me. The S&P 500 is up almost as much at 27% so it takes a lot to “outperform” this year.

Industrials, Consumer stocks, REITs and Utilities all rose 20-30%. Materials and Health Care stocks “lagging” with high teens performance.

The only sector with single digit returns so far in 2019 is Energy, with a 5.5% price return this year. And the VIX, partly due to lower sector correlations (and maybe the continued sale of options) is, at 12, half the 25 level at the beginning of the year.

Nasdaq's Market Intelligence Desk (MID) Team includes:

Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen-based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.

Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.

Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen-based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.

Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq, Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq’s Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).

Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.