Stocks Drift Lower Despite Softening Fed

It was all about the Federal Reserve today, as the central bank imposed a quarter-point interest rate hike while signaling its rate-hiking strategy is coming to an end. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in prepared remarks at the conclusion of the meeting, noted only one more hike is expected this year, a decision that follows a rough patch for the bank sector.

After the announcement, the 10-year Treasury yield moved sharply lower. The Dow erased a triple-digit lead to finish 530 points lower, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also drifted into the red later in the afternoon.

Experimental drug trial data boosted this biotech stock .

Experimental drug trial data boosted . Luminar Technologies stock downgraded on margin risk.

downgraded on margin risk. Plus, 2 semiconductor names to watch, and bullish signal flashing for XLF.

5 Things to Know Today

Embattled used car retailer Carvana (CVNA) offered guidance for the first quarter and announced plans to restructure some of its hefty $9 billion debt load. (CNBC) Moderna (MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel attempted to defend plans to increase Covid-19 vaccine pricing during a congressional hearing today. (MarketWatch) Bull notes galore for Nvidia stock as it enters the AI space. How options traders tripled their money with this chip stock. What does a rough March mean for the largest financial ETF?

Gold, Oil Prices Rally After Rate Decision

Oil prices settled firmly higher on Wednesday, as the central bank seemed to at least partially back off its hawkish stance. April-dated crude rose $1.23, or 1.8%, to close at $70.90 per barrel on the day.

Gold prices finished higher as well, following the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. April-dated gold rose $8.50, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,949.60 per ounce.

