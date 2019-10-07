Stocks Drift Ahead of Trade Talks

NASDAQ Composite +0.19% Dow +0.09% S&P 500 +0.07% Russell 2000 +0.27%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1235 Decliners: 1045

Today’s Volume (vs. Friday) -15.71%

Crude +1.76%, Gold -0.40%

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell is scheduled to give brief remarks at an event in Salt Lake City at 1:00 pm EST

German manufacturing orders fell -0.6% on the month vs. consensus +0.2%. On an annual basis orders plunged by -6.7%

Hong Kong and Shanghai markets are closed

As my colleague Mike so accurately pointed out last Friday, the "Goldilocks" Non Farm payroll number was just what the market doctor ordered. It was just good enough to tamp down growing recession fears but was not good enough to prevent the Federal Reserve from staying on track to cut rates later this month (according to the CME’s Fed watch tool an FOMC rate cut stands at 76%). Investors embraced the report and rode a second day of buying to close out the week. All three averages finished the day gaining 1.4% The late week “risk on” attitude was not enough to erase the losses earlier in the week. The Dow and the S&P 500 fell for the third consecutive week both slipping -0.3%. The Nasdaq bucked the trend and rose +0.5% for the week.

Today markets are off to mixed / cautious start with trade talks between the U.S. and China set to resume in Washington on Thursday. The tone was set over the weekend when news leaked indicating that China was advocating for a limited trade agreement. The report on Sunday stated that Vice Premiere Liu He would push for a limited deal that would not include a commitment for reforms on Chinese industrial policy or government subsidies, two key issues the Trump Administration was adamant to include. The move is widely seen as China flexing its muscles, attempting to take advantage of the widening impeachment investigation that they perceive strengthens their negotiating position in the light of increasing U.S. Political turmoil. The lingering question here seems to be if the administration would be willing to accept an interim deal, given the upcoming 2020 election and negotiate other pending items later.

Meanwhile, the global economic slowdown drum beat continues as German industrial orders fell -0.6% in August, more than expected, adding to signs that a manufacturing slump is pushing Europe’s second largest economy into recession. “Weak demand continued in the industry,” the Ministry of Economics said. “The industrial business activity remains subdued for the time being,” Domestic orders fell by 2.6%, while foreign orders rose by 0.9%. Finally protests in Hong Kong that began over the proposed Chinese extradition law have only escalated over the weekend. This has deepened the distrust between the semi-autonomous city and China as the city gets ready to resume its work week after celebrating a national holiday on Monday.

The economic calendar is extremely light today, with August consumer credit scheduled to be released at 3:00 pm. In fact, it is a light week in general with focus primarily on Wednesday’s release of the 9/17 – 9/18 FOMC’s meeting minutes and on the consumer price index, a key measure of inflation which will be released on Thursday.

Turning to the commodities space, oil is catching a rare bid lately coming off its biggest weekly slump since July in which it fell for eight straight days through last Thursday. The early optimism stems from hopes of potential progress in the US / China trade talks and recent supply challenges highlighted by production interruptions in the North Sea and Nigeria. Gold has eased today trading in the $1,500 range as the dollar has firmed up in front of details on the FOMC minutes on Wednesday and the commencement of the trade negotiations Thursday and Friday.

With little sector strength today Communications (+0.23%) and Energy (+0.15%) are the clear leaders followed by Materials (+0.12%). Lagging the market are Utilities (-0.50%), Staples (-0.31%) and Industrials (-0.29%).

Economic Calendar Date Time Event Monday 3:00 p.m. August Consumer Credit Tuesday 6:00 a.m. September NFIB Small-Business Index Tuesday 8:30 a.m. September Producer Price Index Wednesday 10:00 a.m. August Job Openings Wednesday 10:00 a.m. August Wholesale Inventories Wednesday 2:00 p.m. FOMC Minutes Thursday 8:30 a.m. 10/5 Weekly Jobless Claims Thursday 8:30 a.m. September Consumer Price Index Thursday 8:30 a.m. Core CPI Friday 8:30 a.m. September Import Price Index Ex-Fuels Friday 10:00 a.m. Consumer Sentiment Index

Brian’s Technical Take

U.S. equities are lower following weekend reports Chinese officials are looking to considerably narrow the range of topics up for negotiations in the ongoing U.S. – China trade war. China’s vice premier Liu he is expected to lead high-level trade talks with Mnuchin and Lighthizer beginning on Thursday and if there were any market participants left with highs hopes for a widespread deal, they likely have fallen by the wayside.

The Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) started the year off strong with a 27% gain in Q1 and +32% at its 2019 high in April. It has since spent six months consolidating the prior uptrend and overbought tehcnials have long been worked off. Over this time it has established a clearly defined trading range with support at 2,822 and resistance at 3,050.

Nasdaq's Market Intelligence Desk (MID) Team includes:

Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen-based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.

Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.

Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen-based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.

Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq, Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq’s Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).

Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for providing NASDAQ-listed companies with real-time trading analysis and objective market information.

