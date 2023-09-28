Stocks Close Thursday Higher; Dow, Nasdaq Jump Triple Digits

Wall Street fought back to positive territory before the session closed, as investors closely monitored Treasury yields. The Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 all managed healthy gains Thursday, while Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), logged its fourth loss in five days.

5 Things to Know Today

Epic Games announced plans to layoff 16% of its workforce and sell its music platform to Bandcamp. (CNBC) With one day of trading left in the month, September is about to be the worst month for total returns on U.S. government debt over the past year. (MarketWatch) Political moves and earnings to watch next week. What helped Peloton stock rehydrate today. Why investors are excited about Duolingo stock.

Oil Prices Briefly Top $95 Per Barrel

Oil futures fell Thursday, despite earlier trading above $95 per barrel for the first time this year. Crude for November delivery lost $1.97, or 2.1%, to settle at $91.71 per barrel.

A higher U.S. dollar continued to weigh on bullion. December-dated gold lost $12.30, or 0.6%, to close at $1,878.60 an ounce on the day.

