Stocks Close Mixed Ahead of Economic Data Deluge

April 10, 2023 — 04:28 pm EDT

April 10, 2023 — 04:28 pm EDT

Stocks closed Monday mixed, as the S&P 500 inched into the black while investors awaited Wednesday's onslaught of economic data that could indicate the chances of a recession. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq lagged today, and the Dow eked out a modest win. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Bearish trendline threatens PayPal stock.
  • Put traders cash in on banking giant.
  • Plus, popping semiconductor stock; rare downgrade to watch; options traders circle big-name finance stock.

Closing Indexes Summary April 10

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats April 10

 Things to Know Today 

  1. The latest in electric vehicle (EV) technology is coming out of Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV name BYD. (CNBC)
  2. Following a blowout Easter opening for new hit film “The Super Mario Bros. Movie," AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares surged more than 30% in three days.(MarketWatch)
  3. Semiconductor enjoys boost after rival production cut.
  4. Rare downgrade just hit Block stock.
  5. Options traders circle this notable finance name.

There were no earnings of note today.

Unusual Options Activity April 10

Oil Shifts Back Below $80

U.S. oil prices moved back below the round $80 mark, as energy traders await the incoming economic data. For the session, May-dated crude fell 96 cents, or 1.2%, to close at $79.74 per barrel.

A strengthening U.S. dollar and "profit taking" sent gold futures lower. June-dated gold dropped $22.60 or 1.1%, to settle at $2,003.80 today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

