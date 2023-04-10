Stocks Close Mixed Ahead of Economic Data Deluge

Stocks closed Monday mixed, as the S&P 500 inched into the black while investors awaited Wednesday's onslaught of economic data that could indicate the chances of a recession. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq lagged today, and the Dow eked out a modest win.

Oil Shifts Back Below $80

U.S. oil prices moved back below the round $80 mark, as energy traders await the incoming economic data. For the session, May-dated crude fell 96 cents, or 1.2%, to close at $79.74 per barrel.

A strengthening U.S. dollar and "profit taking" sent gold futures lower. June-dated gold dropped $22.60 or 1.1%, to settle at $2,003.80 today.

