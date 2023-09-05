Stocks Close Lower After Oil Prices Hit 2023 High

Stocks finished a shaky session lower, after overseas oil production cuts sent crude prices to their highest levels since November. While energy stocks trading on the S&P 500 were buoyed by the news, the broader-market index settled lower as airline and cruise stocks crumbled. The Dow turned in a triple-digit loss, while the Nasdaq finished in the red as well.

Employees are returning to Meta's (META) offices following a return-to-office mandate requiring at least three on-site days a week. (CNBC) After 16 years, Blackstone (BX) went public, the private-equity firm now trading on the SPX. (MarketWatch)

Crude Bubbles Higher After Production Cut Update

Crude for October delivery added $1.14, or 1.3%, to settle at $86.69 per barrel for the day -- its highest close since November. This comes after Saudi Arabia and Russia decided to extend production cuts through the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, gold futures closed at their lowest level in a week, after dour economic data out of China and Europe, as well as rising bond yields, pressured the precious metal. December-dated gold shed $14.50, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,952.60 an ounce for the day.

