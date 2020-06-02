Stocks Close Higher as Wall Street Shakes Off Civil Unrest

Civil unrest around the U.S. didn't hinder a rise in markets, with the Dow managing to tack on 267 points as investors eyed a reopening economy over protests. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 barely inched its way into positive territory, mostly in part to a lift in bank stocks, while the Nasdaq also struggled to mark a modest gain as tech weighed heavy. However, a reiterated threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to deploy military troops to cities unable to eliminate violent protesters has some of Wall Street concerned for lasting economic optimism during the remainder of June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 25,742.65) added 267.6 points, or 1.1% for the day. Dow (DOW) led the charge with a 5.2% surge, while Raytheon Technologies (RTX) paced the losers with a 1.1% drop.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,080.82) ended 25.1 points, or 0.8% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 9,608.38) tacked on 56.3 points, or 0.6%.

Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 26.84) slid 1.4 points, or 4.9%.

Oil Rises With OPEC+ Production Cuts Expected

Oil prices rose today on expectations that The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and others (OPEC+) will agree to extend production cuts. Additionally, the easing of coronavirus-related lockdowns led to July-dated oil gaining $1.37, or 3.9%, to settle at $36.81 per barrel -- a three-month high.

Conversely, gold slipped for a second day as investors booked profits and Wall Street rallied over economies re-opening. As a result, gold for August delivery fell $16.30, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,735 per ounce.

