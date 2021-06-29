Stocks Close Flat After S&P, Nasdaq Nab Fresh Intraday Highs

The major indexes gave back most of their midday gains to settle flat on Tuesday, but not before the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit another set of intraday highs -- the former logging its fourth-straight record peak, and the latter its second. The indexes also just barely eked out fresh closing highs as well. The Dow, meanwhile, erased a triple-digit lead to finish the day with a quiet nine-point pop. Investors kept an eye on surging home prices for April, a better-than-expected consumer confidence reading for June, and a swell in the financial sector, thanks to several banks hiking quarterly dividends. However, some anxieties over the spreading Delta variant of Covid-19, paired with investors taking a step back during the relatively quiet summer months, may have ultimately put some weight on markets.
The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 34,292.29) gained 9 points, or 0.03% for the day. Of the 30 Dow components, Nike (NKE) saw the biggest jump, adding 2.4%, while Boeing (BA) fell to the bottom, shedding 1.7%.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,291.80) rose 1.2 points, or 0.03% on the day. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 14,528.33) added 27.8 points, or 0.2% for the day.
Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 16.02) added 0.3 point, or 1.7%.
- Uber Technologies (UBER) has joined the growing number of U.S. companies establishing new work-from-home rules, announcing that it will ask its corporate employees to be in the office 50% of the time. (CNBC)
- Australia just announced that the AstraZenica (AZN) Covid-19 vaccine will be available to all adults in an effort to speed up sluggish vaccination rates in the country. (MarketWatch)
There are no earnings of note today.
Oil Inches Higher Ahead of OPEC+ Decision
Oil prices moved slightly higher on Tuesday, ahead of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies' (OPEC+) decision on whether or not to further curb crude output, with members expected to ease these curbs by roughly 500,000 barrels per day, beginning in August. As a result, August-dated crude gained 7 cents, or just under 0.1%, to settle at $72.98 per barrel.
Gold prices dropped to their lowest level since mid-April, as bond yields rose and the U.S. dollar firmed up. In turn, August-dated gold dropped $17.10, or 1%, to settle at $1,763.60 an ounce.
