Stocks Climb to Record Highs as U.S.-Iran Tensions Ease

Market Movers

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are trading at record intra-day highs

European Indexes are also at record highs

US Jobless Claims for w/e 1/4 214K vs. consensus 225K; Continuing Claims for w/e 12/28 1803K vs. consensus 1728K

Bloomberg Consumer Comfort rose to 65.1 for the w/e 1/5

Fed Vice Chair Clarida states that the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate

The World Bank has cut its global growth forecast for 2020 to 2.5% from 2.7%

Charlie’s Commentary

Equities finished yesterday in full rally mode as the relief trade dominated, driving the indexes into new record territory. The Nasdaq grew by +0.67% to set a new all time closing high of 9129.24. The S&P 500 rose by +0.49% and set a new intraday high at 3267.07. The Dow rose +0.56 but didn’t set any new records. Technology, Communications and Healthcare were the leaders while underperformers were Energy and Consumer Discretionary. Today, the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Composite are all at new records with the smaller cap-focused Russell 2000 trading at about 10 points below its Christmas Eve high of 1678.

The positive momentum from yesterday’s apparent “stand down” by Iran spread to the Far East and Europe earlier and continues domestically today. Traders are watching the wires carefully for any developing news out of the Middle East. With the region clearly under a microscope, the Ukraine is now examining scenarios surrounding the crash of Ukrainian National Airlines flight 752 that includes a possible missile strike and or terrorism. Beyond that, there is a light economic calendar with a lot of Fed speak during the day. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, New York Fed President John Williams, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will all deliver remarks on the state of the economy at various times today. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida was quoted earlier saying “broadly speaking, I would reject any suggestion that just because the economic expansion is in year eleven, it’s about to end”.

On the economic front, the Labor Department reported initial jobless claims for the week ending January 4th dropped by 9,000 to 214,000. That was the fourth straight week of declines. The less volatile four week average measure decreased to 224,000. Continuing claims, however grew to more than a one and a half year high of 1803k. Consensus called for 1720k. This report precedes the government’s non-farm payroll number that is expected to show an increase of 164,000 jobs in December. Bloomberg’s index of consumer comfort rose 1.2 points to 65.1 which was the best level since October 2000. This is a testament to a positive view of the economy and finances adding to signs that consumer will continue to power economic expansion.

As traders wait to see whether any further hostilities will disrupt exports from the Middle East, oil has steadied after giving up all its gains from the initial clash between the US and Iran. The Pentagon has warned, however, that it is too early to tell what Iran will do next and that we should prepare for all scenarios. Gold is falling for the second day in a row as the current deescalation has diminished the appeal of the commodity. It is currently heading back towards levels it was trading at before the US killed General Soleimani late last week. The 10 year yield is up slightly to 1.88 while the VIX has declined slightly under 13 to 12.95

Ten of eleven sectors are trading in positive territory this morning with Technology (+0.89%), Consumer Discretionary (+0.81%) and Financials (+0.59%) leading while Energy (-1.01%), Real Estate (+0.08%) and Materials (0,13%) lags.

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

Last Friday (1/3 MIDDAY Update) we highlighted the strong performance of gold and its recent bullish breakout above a cluster of technical resistance, but then cautioned it was already approaching another expected resistance range, 1,557 – 1,587, just as its momentum was entering “overbought” levels. This week’s U.S. – Iranian turmoil led gold to spike sharply up to the 1,611 level on an intraday basis, but its highest closing price, 1,577, was smack in the middle of the resistance zone. From the looks of this week’s overall price action, a meaningful top may already be in.

Gold made its secular highs back in 2011 before declining a total of 45% over the next four years to its low in December 2015. Since then it has been a choppy ride up, but nonetheless it has rebounded 54% from its 2015 low to this week’s high. Some market participants are in the camp that the current four year uptrend is nothing more than a bear market rally, and thus have an expectation gold could be close to topping out. If so the key price levels to watch are the 61.8% and 76.4% Fibonacci Retracements at 1,587 and 1,714. I do not have a strong opinion about the long term cyclical direction, but near term this week’s price action, if it closes around here, may suggest a significant top could already be in over the intermediate term.

As seen in the below weekly period chart, spot gold is trading at the bottom of this week’s wide price range and thus has formed a common topping candlestick pattern (dare I say it, “shooting star”). It’s location across the recent high and the more critical 61.8% retracement makes it all the more interesting. As noted momentum reached “overbought”, but a glaring bearish divergence is in place as the weekly RSI is noticeably lower vs. the 84 reading reached this summer.

The Fed’s relatively recent easing program and expansion of the balance sheet seemingly supports a bullish outlook for gold, however keep in mind gold made its cyclical/secular highs in September 2011. Back then the Fed’s balance sheet grew another 57%, or $1.7T, over the ensuing three years into Q4’14.

Nasdaq's Market Intelligence Desk (MID) Team includes:

Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen-based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.

Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.

Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen-based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.

Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq, Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq’s Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).

Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for providing NASDAQ-listed companies with real-time trading analysis and objective market information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.