Stocks Climb on Positive Corporate News

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is up +0.25%, the Dow Jones Industrials Index ($DOWI) (DIA) is down -0.40%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is up +0.48%.

Stocks today are mixed, with some positive corporate news lifting the broader market. JM Smucker is up more than +7% after reporting stronger-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and boosting its full-year adjusted EPS forecast. Also, Analog Devices is up more than +2% to lead chip stocks higher after reporting better-than-expected Q4 revenue. In addition, Eli Lilly is up more than +3% after the Biden administration proposed a rule requiring the US government to cover weight-loss drugs through the Medicare and Medicaid systems.

However, gains in stocks were limited after Trump posted on his Truth Social network that he would impose an additional 10% tariffs on goods from China and 25% tariffs on all products from Mexico and Canada, promising to sign an executive order on his first day in office. Democrats responded by calling the tariffs a new sales tax on consumers. Also, Amgen is down more than -9% today to weigh on the Dow Jones Industrials.

Most of this week’s US economic news is front-loaded due to Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day holiday. Tuesday will bring Oct new home sales (expected -1.8% m/m to 725,000) and the Conference Board’s Nov US consumer confidence index (expected +3.1 to 111.8). Also, the Nov 6-7 FOMC meeting minutes will be released on Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday will bring revised Q3 GDP (expected no change at 2.8% q/q annualized), and the Oct core PCE price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge (expected +0.3% m/m and +2.8% y/y).

The markets are discounting the chances at 59% for a -25 bp rate cut at the December 17-18 FOMC meeting.

Overseas stock markets today are lower. The Euro Stoxx 50 is down -0.18%. China's Shanghai Composite Index closed down by -0.12%. Japan's Nikkei Stock 225 closed down -0.87%.

Interest Rates

December 10-year T-notes (ZNZ24) today are down -5 ticks. The 10-year T-note yield is up +2.3 bp to 4.297%. Dec T-notes are under pressure today after President-elect Trump said he would sign an executive order on his first day in office to impose an additional 10% tariff on goods from China and 25% on all products from Mexico and Canada, which could boost consumer costs and stoke inflation. Also, supply pressures are weighing on T-notes as the Treasury will auction $70 billion of reopened 5-year T-notes later today. Losses in T-notes were limited by carryover support from today’s rally in 10-year German bunds to a 5-week high.

European government bond yields today are mixed. The 10-year German bund yield fell to a 5-week low of 2.195% and is down -0.8 bp to 2.202%. The 10-year UK gilt yield is up +1.0 bp to 4.353%.

ECB Vice President Guindos said, "If the ECB's projections are confirmed, we will continue making our monetary policy stance less restrictive."

Swaps are discounting the chances at 100% for a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at its December 12 policy meeting and at 26% for a -50 bp rate cut at the same meeting.

US Stock Movers

JM Smucker (SJM) is up more than +7% to lead gainers in the S&P 500 after reporting Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.75, stronger than the consensus of $2.51, and boosting its full-year adjusted EPS forecast to $9.70-$101.10 from a previous forecast of $9.60-$10.00.

NRG Energy (NRG) is up more than +5% after Jeffries upgraded the stock to buy from hold with a price target of $113.

United Airlines Holdings (UAL) is up more than +4% after UBS upgraded the stock to buy from neutral with a price target of $139.

Eli Lilly (LLY) is up more than +3% after the Biden administration proposed a rule requiring the US government to cover weight-loss drugs through the Medicare and Medicaid systems.

Analog Devices (ADI) is up more than +2% to lead chip stocks higher after reporting Q4 revenue of $2.44 billion, above the consensus of $2.41 billion. Also, Nvidia (NVDA) is up more than +1% to lead gainers in the Dow Jones Industrials. In addition, Marvell Technology (MRVL) and Qualcomm (QCOM) are up more than +1%.

Semtech (SMTC) is up more than +14% after reporting Q3 adjusted EPS of 26 cents, better than the consensus of 23 cents, and forecast Q4 adjusted EPS of 29 cents-35 cents, above the consensus of 27 cents.

Woodward (WWD) is up more than +11% after reporting Q4 net sales of $854.5 million, stronger than the consensus of $811.2 million, and forecasting 2025 net sales of $3.30 billion-$3.50 billion, the midpoint above the consensus of $3.38 billion.

Amgen (AMGN) is down more than -9% to lead losers in the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrials, and Nasdaq 100 after reporting that patients in an experimental trial lost about 20% of their body weight from its experimental obesity shot, disappointing investors hoping the trial would produce more weight loss.

Best Buy (BBY) is down more than -8% after reporting Q3 enterprise comparative sales fell -2.9%, weaker than the consensus of -0.92%, and lowered its full-year comparable sales forecast to 2.5% to -3.5% from a previous forecast of -1.5% to -3.0%.

General Motors (GM) is down more than -7%, and Ford Motor (F) is down more than -2% after President-elect Trump vowed to impose additional 10% tariffs on goods from China and 25% tariffs on all products from Mexico and Canada. Both carmakers import vehicles from China to the US and have factories in Canada and Mexico.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is down more than -5% despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 results that failed to match lofty expectations.

Kohl’s (KSS) is down more than -18% after reporting Q3 net sales of $3.51 billion, weaker than the consensus of $3.67 billion, and cutting its full-year comparable sales forecast to -6% to -7% from a previous forecast of -3% to -5%.

Burlington Stores (BURL) is down more than -3% after reporting Q3 comparable sales rose +1%, weaker than the consensus of +2.19%, and lowered its 2025 comparable sales forecast to +2% from +2% to +3%, below the consensus of +2.77%.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) is down more than -1% after UBS double-downgraded the stock to sell from buy with a price target of $27.

Earnings Reports (11/26/2024)

Analog Devices Inc (ADI), Autodesk Inc (ADSK), Best Buy Co Inc (BBY), Burlington Stores Inc (BURL), Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD), Dell Technologies Inc (DELL), Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS), HP Inc (HPQ), J M Smucker Co/The (SJM), Kohl's Corp (KSS), Nordstrom Inc (JWN), Nutanix Inc (NTNX), Workday Inc (WDAY).

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.