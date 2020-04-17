Stocks Climb, Capping a Second Week of Strong Gains

Promising early results for a coronavirus treatment and President Donald Trump’s outline for the path to resuming nonessential business and public gatherings inspired optimism.

Stocks rose into the close on Friday as investors looked ahead to a staggered reopening of the American economy. Promising early results for a coronavirus treatment and President Donald Trump’s outline for the path to resuming nonessential business and public gatherings inspired optimism.

The publication STAT News reported Thursday that the Gilead Sciences (ticker: GILD) treatment remdesivir helped patients with Covid-19 coronavirus infections make rapid recoveries at one Chicago hospital. Gilead told STAT only that it looks forward to more data becoming available, and at least one analyst cautioned against excessive enthusiasm, but the report remains a welcome bit of good news in the global battle against the Covid-19.

Gilead shares ended up 9.7% Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 705 points, or 3%. The S&P 500 rose 2.7% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.4%.

Stock indexes jumped overseas as well. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 3.1% on Friday and China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.7% despite data confirming the depths of the country’s economic contraction in the first quarter. The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 2.6%, while the German DAX gained 3.2%, the French CAC 40 rose 3.4% and the FTSE 100 index added 2.8%.

Haven assets were mixed on Friday, with gold prices dropping 2.2% to $1,694.20 an ounce. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked up less than 2 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 0.654%, as the price of the securities dipped lower. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY)—which measures the greenback against a basket of other currencies—fell 0.24%.

Guidelines rolled out by President Donald Trump for reopening the U.S. economy offered an additional lift to investor optimism, though they didn’t indicate a clear time frame. The U.S. appears to be at the center of the worst outbreak as Europe’s infections slow and some countries have started relaxing restrictions.

Still, economic data continues to paint a grim picture of the virus’s toll. The latest Chinese data showed first-quarter gross domestic product shrank by 6.8%, the first decline since the survey started in 1992. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted an 8.3% decline.

“The two things that are now underpinning this bullish market sentiment are hopes for easing restrictions and the potential for a medical breakthrough. Until we start to see either of those undermined, further upside looks likely for risk-assets,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, in a note to clients.

The price of oil continued a tumultuous decline on Friday, falling almost 9%, to about $18.10 a barrel in the U.S. Oil producers and related companies’ stocks rose however: Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Chevron (CVX), and Schlumberger (SLB) shares all gained at least 8.7%.

That was part of a broader trend on Friday: The coronavirus market’s greatest laggards got a lift, while its winners were slightly down.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) shares gained 5.4%, theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdng (AMC) stock soared 31.2%, the retailer Kohl’s (KSS) rose 4.9%, and shares of Carnival (CCL), the cruise operator, closed up 6%.

That group of four stocks was down 64% year to date on average as of Thursday’s closing price.

Stock in aerospace companies—an industry hammered by the virus—are rising as well. Boeing (BA) stock ended up 14.7% on Friday. Jet engine maker General Electric (GE) shares jumped 9.6%. And American Airlines (AAL) shares rose 4.5%.

Those three stocks were down 55% year to date on average, as of the close on Thursday.

Shares that have been havens for investors through the coronavirus crisis, meanwhile, aren’t participating in Friday’s gains.

Stock in the gold miner Newmont (NEM) stock closed down 1.1%. Walmart (WMT) stock ticked down 0.2%. And virtual-meeting software provider Zoom Video Communications (ZM) shares slipped 0.1%. That trio of stocks was up 55% year to date on average, as of the close of trading Thursday.

Write to Barbara Kollmeyer at bkollmeyer@marketwatch.com and Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

