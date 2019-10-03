Stocks climb as soft data fuels rate cut hopes

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street climbed on Thursday after data showing services-sector activity at a three-year low fueled expectations the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates in an effort to thwart a wider economic downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 123.37 points, or 0.47%, to 26,201.99, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 23.13 points, or 0.80%, to 2,910.74 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 87.02 points, or 1.12%, to 7,872.27.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Chris Reese)

