Stocks Climb Ahead of Magnificent 7 Earnings

Both the Dow and S&P 500 eked out a sixth straight gain, their longest such streaks since July and September, respectively. This comes even after confidence data came in worse than expected, the index dropping to its lowest level in nearly five years, with jobs and tariffs weighing.

The "Magnificent Seven" are due to begin reporting tomorrow, while today welcomed a slew of other high profile blue chips into the earnings confessional. Investors also unpacked drama surrounding Amazon.com (AMZN) potentially noting tariff surcharges on their site for products, prompting a tense response from the White House.

5 Things to Know Today

United Airlines (UAL) might be the last contender for the mysterious JetBlue (JBLU) partnership. (CNBC) In a fourth-straight election sweep, the Canadian Liberal Party won the Prime Minister election, which named Mark Carney for the position. (Bloomberg) Roku stock going streaking before earnings. Stocks quietly did this last week, and its a good sign. Mixed quarter pushed Spotify stock lower.

Crude Prices Fall to 2-Week Low

Crude logged another loss, earlier dropping to a two-week low. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.63 or 2.6%, to finish at $60.42 per barrel.

A softening in trade tensions aided in gold's drop this afternoon. June-dated gold shed 1.1%, to settle around $3,310.20 an ounce.

