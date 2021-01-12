Stocks Cap Shaky Session With Modest Gains

The Dow ended the day with a modest 60-point pop, climbing into the black thanks to bank stocks, after a day spent waffling at breakeven. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also wound up staging mini rebounds near the end of today's session, as optimism over a potential post-coronavirus economic recovery overshadowed rising interest rates. Elsewhere, valuation concerns are still weighing heavy on investors minds, and many big tech names -- including Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOGL) --took a breather, with Wall Street approaching the fast-growing sector with newly found caution.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 31,068.69) added 60 points, or 0.2% on Tuesday. Sixteen of the index members settled higher, with Dow (DOW) rising to the top with a 3.7% gain, while Merck & Co (MRK) paced the 14 losers with a 2.2% drop.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,801.19) was up 1.6 point or 0.04%, and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 13,072.43) tacked on 36 points, or 0.3%.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 23.33) lost 0.8 point, or 3.1%.

The Center for Disease and Prevention (CDC) just extended its Covid-19 vaccination guidelines to extend eligibility to anyone 65 and older. Those with comorbid conditions, like diabetes, will also be eligible for the vaccine. (CNBC) Disney (DIS) said its Walt Disney World theme park would be getting rid of its "Magical Express" service -- a free shuttle bus that charted guests to and from Orlando International Airport -- starting in 2022. The park will also eliminate its "Extra Magic Hours" feature, which allowed Disney hotel guests to enter the park earlier than other visitors. (MarketWatch) Surging food stock could be headed toward even more record highs. Has this energy stock hit rock bottom? Why traders might want to consider trading commodity options.

There were no earnings of note today.

Oil Touches Pre-Pandemic Levels, Gold Flounders

Oil settled at its highest level since late-February, strengthening on the back of a weakening U.S. dollar, and last week's production cuts by Saudi Arabia. February-dated crude added 96 cents, or 1.8%, to settle at $53.21 per barrel, marking its sixth-straight daily gain.

Gold gave back its earlier gains to end with a marginal loss. February-dated gold shed, $6.60 or 0.4%, to settle at $1,844.20 an ounce, dropping as investors hopes over additional stimulus took attention away from the precious metal. Meanwhile, some are looking at the $1,800 mark as a key level to watch, predicting a bearish trend, should the commodity breach this level.

