Stocks to Buy: 3 Breakout Stars to Transform Your Portfolio

Just like in the sport of baseball, it’s generally better to put one foot in front of the other: get on base and move the guy on first to second and so on until you score a run. However, if you’re the San Diego Padres and you find yourself behind by 10 runs (usually to a terrible team), it’s time to swing for the fences. So, let’s talk about breakout stocks.

As the name implies, breakout stocks represent enterprises that are poised for tremendous growth. They’re eschewing most other concerns to make it big. Typically, they’re micro-capitalization plays that are trying to make some noise. Fake it until you make it – that’s really the sentiment here.

Of course, such an attitude comes with it extraordinary risks. If an enterprise was predictable, guess what? It’s probably not a small cap but a mid-tier or even blue-chip entity. But you’re not going to get extreme growth with such ideas. For those that can truly handle the heat, below are breakout stocks to consider.

Based in San Diego, California, Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) falls under the solar technology ecosystem. Recently, the company has gained a lot of attention – indeed, BEEM stock is absolutely flying – thanks to its EV ARC system. This stands for electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger. Basically, EV ARC offers a public-charging solution for the burgeoning advanced mobility space.

Why is that important? Well, as I explained in a Barchart article, the latest rumblings in the automotive sector point to a concerted effort to address the middle-income consumer. However, merely offering lower-priced EVs will not be enough. It’s quite possible – likely even – that middle-income consumers don’t adequately have access to home-charging solutions.

Maybe they don’t have garages or perhaps they don’t even own a home and live in an apartment. Whatever the case, middle-income buyers need public charging solutions. Let’s think about it: if you’re a consumer in this demographic, you’re probably “driving driving” your EV: to work, to school, to get groceries, whatever.

That means there’s likely huge demand waiting for Beam. I totally believe analysts’ projections calling for nearly 18% growth to $79.2 million. It’s easily one of the breakout stocks to consider.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) falls under the infrastructure software space. Per its public profile, Backblaze is a storage cloud platform. It provides businesses and consumers with cloud services to store, use and protect data. Fundamentally, an increasing amount of computing use occurs in the cloud. Therefore, Backblaze could carve a nice niche here.

Here’s the beauty of BLZE and why it’s one of the breakout stocks to consider: it doesn’t have to be the next Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or whatever. Currently, the company features a market cap of just over $263 million. Why mention that? Simply, as I stated earlier, it just needs to take a relatively big bite. If it does that, BLZE stock could fly higher.

Granted, the financials currently aren’t anything to write home about. It’s not profitable yet, posting a loss per share of $1.43 during the trailing 12 months (TTM). However, revenue was $108.59 million and picking up quickly.

For fiscal 2024, analysts anticipate expansion of the top line to $126.78 million. That seems very reasonable given the underlying relevance. Thus, it’s one of the breakout stocks to consider.

Biotechnology firms generally provide a viable platform for breakout stocks and Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) hopes to be no different. According to its corporate profile, Revance engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. A few of its therapeutic candidates are in Phase 2 clinical trials, making RVNC an enticing idea.

That being said, investors should realize that speculative biotech stocks are high-risk, high-reward endeavors. One poor clinical result and it wouldn’t be surprising for the affected entity to suffer a 50% haircut in valuation. You should also note that the company isn’t profitable. In the past four quarters, it posted an average loss per share of 91 cents. That’s worse than the expected average of 78 cents.

Now, where it might be enticing is that the market prices RVNC stock at 1.05X trailing-year sales. In the past year, this multiple shot up to an average of 8X. Admittedly, that might scream “value trap!” Here’s the thing: analysts believe that in fiscal 2024, sales could rise to $276.79 million, up 18.3% from the prior year.

Not only that, fiscal 2025 sales could hit $373.12 million. That would be up 34.8% from projected ’24 revenue. If you can handle it, RVNC ranks among the breakout stocks to consider.

