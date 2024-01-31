Stocks Brush Off Tech Slide, Mark 3rd-Straight Monthly Wins

The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost over 345 points and logged its worst day since October, after Big Tech earnings failed to impress investors. The broader market S&P 500 also erased a significant amount and the Dow snapped its four-day win streak with a triple-digit loss, after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged and insisted it wasn't ready to make cuts anytime soon. On a monthly basis, all three major indices scored their third-straight win. Elsewhere, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the VIX, scored its second-highest close since mid-November.
5 Things to Know Today
- Retail giant Walmart (WMT) plans to construct or convert more than 150 large-format stores over the next five years. (MarketWatch)
- U.S. President Joe Biden's job approval just fell to 38%. (Reuters)
Oil Scores Monthly Gain After 3-Month Drought
Oil futures marked a daily loss, pressured by gains in the U.S. crude and gasoline supplies, but the front-month contract still managed a 5.9% jump in January --- their first monthly gain since September. For the session, however, March-dated West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) lost $1.97, or 2.5%, to finish at $75.85 per barrel.
Despite the Fed's decision to leave interest rates unchanged, gold price still gained today. April-dated gold added $16.50, or 0.8%, to settle at at $2,067.40 for the session. However, bullion shed around 0.8% over the last month.
