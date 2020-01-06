Stocks Brush Off Bubbling Middle East Tensions

The Dow finished higher to kick off the week, as Wall Street monitored rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The blue-chip index chipped away at a 216-point deficit to break into positive territory, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both finished higher amid outsized gains from the tech sector. Elsewhere, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), earlier touched its highest point since Dec. 10, before settling lower on the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 28,703.38) added 68.5 points, or 0.2%. McDonald's (MCD) paced the 15 winners with a 1.1% win, while Walt Disney (DIS) led the laggards with a 0.6% drop..

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,246.28) gained 11.4 points, or 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 9,071.47) finished 50.7 points, or 0.6%, higher.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 13.85) lost 0.2 point, or 1.2%.

In the latest development of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, former national security advisor John Bolton said he would testify if subpoenaed by the Senate. Bolton left the Trump administration back in September, but was vocally supportive of the decision to authorize the airstrike that killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. (CNBC) Rescue efforts continue in Australia, where wildfires have spread across 19.8 million acres, killing 25 people and displacing thousands. Officials say the fires could return next week. (Reuters) An upgrade and bull signal had Nordstom stock in focus today. 2 headlines that powered SmileDirectClub stock's breakout. Options traders are gearing up for Lennar earnings.

Nine Straight for Gold

Oil extended its gains today, as concerns lingered over U.S.-Iran tensions disrupting global oil supplies. February-dated crude futures added 22 cents, or 0.4%, to end at $63.27 per barrel, the highest settlement since May.

Gold made it a whopping nine straight wins today, as investors continued to flock to safe-haven assets. February gold futures settled up $16.40, or 1.1%, to end at $1,568.80 an ounce, its highest close since April 2013.

