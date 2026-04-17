Stocks Break Out to New Highs: 3 AI Leaders to Buy Now (BE, NBIS, NVDA)

Just like that, leading stock indexes are once again breaking out to new highs. Anyone who follows my commentary knows I have consistently emphasized buying Magnificent Seven and AI names throughout the recent correction, and even with the market pushing higher again, the opportunity is far from over.

As has been the case over the past few years, we remain in the midst of a powerful bull market, one that still appears to have significant room to run. For investors seeking outsized returns, the most compelling opportunities continue to reside in the AI space.

While there are dozens of attractive names across the AI ecosystem, Bloom Energy (BE), Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS), and Nvidia (NVDA) stand out as core players. Each represents a critical layer of what Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang describes as the “five-layer cake” critical for the AI build out. Energy, infrastructure and semiconductors, with models and applications representing the other two layers.

All three companies combine strong leadership positions with exceptional growth outlooks and top Zacks rankings, making them well-positioned to benefit as the AI boom continues to unfold.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nebius Shares Break Out Ahead of the Market

Nebius Group, a leading neocloud operator and key partner to Nvidia, is emerging as one of the fastest growing companies in the AI infrastructure space. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), supported by extraordinary growth expectations, with sales projected to surge 550% this year to roughly $3.5 billion, followed by another 185% increase next year to nearly $10 billion.

This level of growth reflects the company’s positioning at the center of AI-native compute demand. Unlike traditional cloud providers, Nebius is built specifically for AI workloads, giving it a structural advantage as enterprises and developers increasingly require high-performance, specialized infrastructure.

Technically, the stock is confirming that strength. Shares broke out from a large, multi-month base ahead of both the broader market and many of its neocloud peers, signaling strong institutional accumulation. In the last few days, the stock has begun forming a tight bull flag continuation pattern near highs.



Image Source: TradingView

Bloom Energy Stock Barely Blinked During the Correction

Bloom Energy was one of the few AI-adjacent names that showed remarkable resilience during the recent market correction. While many technology stocks pulled back sharply, Bloom held firm, supported by strong and accelerating demand for its energy solutions tied

As data centers scale to support AI workloads, power has become a critical bottleneck, and Bloom’s fuel cell technology offers a reliable, on-site solution. This structural demand has kept shares buoyant even as volatility spiked across the broader market.

Fundamentals reinforce the story. Bloom carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with sales expected to grow 61% this year and another 70% next year. Earnings are projected to surge 83% this year and 119% next year.

Just last week, Bloom secured a massive 2.8GW fuel cell agreement with Oracle to support its expanding data center footprint, one of the clearest signals yet of the scale of energy demand being driven by AI.

Technically, the stock responded accordingly, gapping higher on the news and now consolidating those gains in a continuation pattern. That type of price action, strength into news followed by tight consolidation, often points to further upside as the trend progresses.



Image Source: TradingView

Nvidia Remains the AI Leader as Shares Approach Highs

Nvidia remains the central force behind the AI boom, powering nearly every major advance in the space through its industry-leading GPUs. Beyond hardware, the company has built a deeply integrated ecosystem, investing in and partnering with companies across the AI supply chain. From infrastructure to applications, Nvidia’s reach is so broad that it increasingly resembles a diversified AI ETF, effectively giving shareholders exposure across multiple layers of the theme.

Fundamentals continue to support that leadership. Nvidia carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with sales expected to grow 63% this year and another 30% next year. Earnings are projected to expand at an annual rate of roughly 49% over the next three to five years, underscoring the durability of demand.

Valuation has become far more reasonable during the correction. The stock now trades around 25x forward earnings, compelling relative to both its historical levels and its growth profile, particularly given its dominant position in a rapidly expanding market.

Technically, the setup is also compelling. After consolidating for nearly six months, Nvidia has broken out from a large base over the past week. If this move holds, it could mark the beginning of the next major leg higher, not just for the stock, but for the broader AI trade it continues to lead.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Buy Shares in BE, NBIS and NVDA?

The setup across these names, and the broader market remains highly constructive. Leadership is already emerging, fundamentals continue to accelerate, and technical breakouts are confirming strength across multiple layers of the AI ecosystem.

While buying near highs can feel uncomfortable, this type of price action, strong trends supported by earnings growth, is often a hallmark of sustained bull markets. Rather than signaling exhaustion, it typically reflects continued institutional demand.

For investors, the focus should be on gaining exposure to the trend while managing risk. Bloom Energy, Nebius, and Nvidia each offer differentiated access to critical parts of the AI buildout, making them compelling candidates as the next leg higher unfolds.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.