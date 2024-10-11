Stocks Beating the S&P 500 in 2024 (Excluding NVIDIA)

(0:20) - Finding Stocks With Growth That Are Beating The S&P 500

This week, Tracey is going solo to discuss if it is “easy” to beat the S&P 500. Warren Buffett has infamously said that after he is gone, he wishes for his wife’s investments to be put in simple indexes, like the S&P 500.

While HE may be able to “beat” the returns of the S&P 500, other mere investing mortals may not be so lucky.

How “Easy” is it to Beat the S&P 500 in 2024?

But in 2024, it seems like there have been a lot of hot stocks. After all, thanks to the AI Revolution, NVIDIA has soared 174% year-to-date. That is easily outperforming even the red-hot S&P 500, which is up 23.2% year-to-date.

Leaving aside NVIDIA, how easy is it to beat the S&P 500 return by owning individual stocks?

You might think you can just buy the other Mag 7’s and easily do it. But Microsoft, for example, is up just 13% year-to-date. Even Alphabet is not beating the S&P 500. It’s up 19.4%.

If even some of the Mag 7’s aren’t beating it, what is?

Tracey picked some random stocks that she knew were red hot to find out.

5 Hot Stocks: Are They Beating the S&P 500 in 2024?

1. Costco Wholesale Corp. ( COST )

Costco has been a retail favorite and an investor favorite for years. Shares continue to outperform, adding another 36.2% in 2024. That is easily beating the S&P 500, which is up 23.2%.

But investors won’t get Costco on the cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 49.

Should you make a bet on Costco continuing to rally in 2024?

2. CAVA Group, Inc. ( CAVA )

CAVA Group operates fast casual restaurants with Mediterranean food. It is often called the “Chipotle” of Mediterranean food. CAVA Group went public in June of 2023, so it is a relatively new publicly-traded company.

Shares of CAVA Group have exploded higher in 2024, hitting new all-time highs. It is up 216.5% year-to-date. That is outperforming even NVIDIA.

Earnings are expected to rise 104.7% this year and another 18.9% next year.

Is CAVA Group too hot to handle?

3. Eli Lilly & Company ( LLY )

Eli Lilly is one of the drug companies with weight loss drugs. Shares of Eli Lilly have been soaring, adding another 47.2% this year.

Earnings are soaring too. Analysts expect Eli Lilly’s 2024 earnings to jump 160.9% and another 45.4% in 2025. Shares of Eli Lilly are trading at “just” 55x forward earnings.

Is it too late to get on the Eli Lilly bandwagon?

4. Toll Brothers ( TOL )

Toll Brothers is the largest publicly traded luxury homebuilder in America. With the Federal Reserve now cutting interest rates, many believe mortgage rates will soon follow. That’s going to be a plus for homebuilder earnings as many were offering rate buydown programs.

Shares of Toll Brothers are up 49.4% this year and are hitting new highs. Analysts are bullish on the earnings, with earnings expected to rise another 17.5% in fiscal 2024. Toll Brothers is still cheap, with a forward P/E of 10.4.

Should Toll Brothers be on your short list?

5. Constellation Energy Corp. ( CEG )

Constellation Energy provides power and energy to more than 20 million homes and businesses in the United States. It operates the nation’s largest carbon-free nuclear fleet. This makes Constellation Energy a player in the alternative energy space.

Shares of Constellation Energy are up 125.7% year-to-date. But earnings are on the rise too. Analysts expect Constellation Energy’s earnings to jump 58.7% this year. It trades with a forward P/E of 33.

If you are interested in nuclear energy, should Constellation Energy be on your watch list?

What else do you need to know about stocks beating the S&P 500 this year?

Tune into this week’s video podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of TOL in her personal portfolio and in Zacks Value Investor portfolio.]

