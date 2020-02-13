Stocks Are Sliding, Cisco Is Slumping, and Bloom Energy Is Getting Hit. What You Need to Know.

More coronavirus cases reported in China has roiled global stock markets. Gold is higher, travel shares are falling. Cisco Systems and NetApp shares are moving on earnings news.

Global markets are falling Thursday after the number of reported coronavirus cases spiked after China changed how it counts the cases, calling into question what we know about the spread of the illness.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is off 0.3%. Europe’s FTSE 100 Index is down 1.6%. Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures have both fallen 0.7%. Nasdaq Composite futures are 0.9% lower.

Stock in gold miner Newmont (ticker: NEM) is up 1.7% in premarket trading. Gold—considered a haven by investors—often rises when global macroeconomic risks rise. The risk, in this case, is the Chinese coronavirus outbreak derails global economic growth.

Travel stocks are getting hit again on the news of more virus cases. American Airlines (AAL) shares, for instance, are down 2.2% in premarket trading. Cruise operator Carnival (CCL) stock is down 2.9%.

Earnings reports are also moving several stocks. Cisco Systems (CSCO) shares are falling, down about 4.7% in premarket trading, after the company beat Wall Street earnings estimates by a penny a share and offered guidance that matched analyst expectations. On the surface, it was a pretty good earnings report. Wall Street can be fickle.

NetApp (NTAP) shares are faring worse, down more than 12% in premarket trading, after the data storage provider reported quarterly earnings that missed Wall Street estimates. What’s more, guidance for the coming quarter fell short of analyst predictions. The stock drop, in this case, is easier to understand.

It isn’t all about earnings and coronavirus Thursday morning. Accounting is biting one company’s stock as well.

Shares in on-site power generation firm Bloom Energy (BE) are down 21%i in pre market trading. The company announced Wednesday evening it would restate previously reported numbers. It looks as if the company recognized sales associated with service contracts too aggressively. The appropriate accounting treatment should have been to recognize sales over the life of the contract. Too much was recognized up front, when contracts were signed.

Credit Suisse downgraded Shopify (SHOP) shares from the equivalent of Buy to Hold because of the stock’s high valuation. Shopify trades for about 29 times estimated 2020 sales. The stock is up an incredible 209% over the past 12 months. Shares are down 1.2% in premarket trading.

MGM Resorts (MGM) stock is down 4.6% in premarket trading. The company earned 8 cents a share in the fourth quarter of 2019, far short of the 24 cents Wall Street expected. What’s more, the CEO said he was stepping down.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

