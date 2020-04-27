Stocks Are Rising Despite Oil's Plunge

Global stocks rallied on Monday as the Bank of Japan kicked off a week of central bank action by announcing new measures, as investors positioned themselves ahead of economies reopening.

Global stocks rallied as the Bank of Japan took action to fight the economic damage from the coronavirus and as countries—as well as some U.S. states—began allowing businesses to resume operations.

Shortly after the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5%, while the S&P 500 had risen 0.7%, as investors appeared to shrug off another plunge in U.S. oil prices. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.5%, and the German DAX gained 2.1%, while the Nikkei 225 surged 2.7% in Tokyo. In Seoul, the Kospi Composite rose 1.8%, while the Hang Seng rose 1.9% in Hong Kong.

The Bank of Japan kicked off a week of potential central-bank action by lifting a cap on its purchases of Japanese government bond and increasing its buying of commercial paper and bank loans. The U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank also are seen as likely to take more action.

The gains came despite continued volatility in the oil market. Stocks fell last week when the price for West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery turned negative.

On Monday. June WTI crude fell nearly 25% to $12.79 a barrel on continued worries about a lack of storage space as production continues to outpace consumption. Brent, the main international oil-price benchmark, dropped 4.1% to $20.56 a barrel.

“There is a feeling in the markets that things are starting to go back to normal, albeit at a very slow pace,” said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets U.K.

Reopening of New York state could begin in mid-May, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said its lockdown will be eased from May 4, while France is due to present an exit strategy on Tuesday.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, returning to work after being hospitalized for coronavirus, said announcements on reopening would come, but that now is also a time of “maximum risk.”

Reopening, however, won’t mean economies are returning to normal. InterContinental Hotels Group (ticker: IHG) said that at sites where it is open—most of them in China and in the U.S.—occupancy is in the low-to-mid 20% level.

Still, some companies had favorable news. Deutsche Bank (DB) shares jumped 8% as Germany’s leading bank said its first-quarter profit will be higher than market expectations, at €66 million. Its full first-quarter results will be released on Wednesday.

Boeing (BA) shares climbed 0.5% after the plane manufacturer backed out of a $4.2 billion deal to acquire an 80% stake in Brazil’s Embraer. Boeing is hosting its annual meeting on Monday.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) shares plunged 61% after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, following a steep drop in oil-drilling demand. Loews (L), which owns a 53% stake in Diamond Offshore, said it expects to book a “significant” noncash loss this quarter on its stake in the company.

Caterpillar (CAT) shares fell 2.3% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the company to Equal-Weight due to an expected downturn in construction activity.

General Motors (GM) shares dipped 2% after announcing that it was suspending its dividend and share-repurchase program. The auto maker joins a long list of companies that have suspended or cut their dividends to preserve cash.

Write to Steve Goldstein at steven.goldstein@wsj.com and Carleton English at carleton.english@dowjones.com

