Stocks Are Rising Because Earnings Were Better Than Feared. Tesla Is Jumping Again.

A combination of positive news about the coronavirus pandemic and corporate earnings lifted futures for all three major U.S. stock indexes.

Stocks are set to open higher after Monday’s declines because the first earnings reports are turning out better than feared. At the same time, new Covid-19 cases diagnosed in the U.S. Monday fell to 24,900, according to Johns Hopkins, the lowest total since March 31.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 1.3% after dropping 1.4% on Monday. S&P 500 futures are 1.1% higher, following a 1% decline to start the week. Nasdaq Composite futures have risen 1.5%, building on a gain of 0.5% on Monday.

Overseas, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 0.6%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index jumped 3.1%. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index was down 0.4% as European traders returned from a four-day Easter weekend.

Travel-related stocks continue to gyrate more wildly than the overall market. Cruise operator Carnival (ticker: CCL) shares were up 6.4% in premarket trading Tuesday, after a drop of 7.4% Monday. American Airlines (AAL) shares were up 4.5%, partly reversing a 7.6% decline. And Expedia (EXPE) stock gained 1.2% in premarket trading after shares fell 5.8% Monday.

Stock in the gold miner Newmont (NEM) was down 0.8% in premarket trading. Gold shares often rise as investors’ fears worsen. Gold prices are up about 13% year to date, to more than $1,700 per ounce. Newmont shares have risen almost 38% year to date.

Banks kick off first-quarter earnings season this week. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) went first and reported 78 cents in per-share earnings Wall Street was looking for $2.16 a share.

It was a large shortfall, and not surprisingly, Covid-19 was to blame. Credit reserves—for future loan losses—grew $6.8 billion because of the viral outbreak. The charge reduced per share earnings by $1.66 a share.

Still, the stock was up 2% in premarket trading. A lot of bad news is already reflected in bank stocks. J.P. Morgan shares are down about 30% year to date, while the KBW Bank Index was down 36%.

The industrial distributor Fastenal (FAST) also reported first-quarter numbers, earning 35 cents a share, one penny better than Wall Street expected.

March saw “activity levels weaken significantly” according to the company’s news release. That isn’t a surprise. About 10% of the facilities in which Fastenal operates a distribution node inside a factory were closed due to Covid-19.

Shares were up 1.8% in premarket trading. Fastenal stock is down about 13% year to date.

Finally, Tesla (TSLA) shares are on the move again, rising 7.4% in premarket trading, after jumping 13.6% Monday. Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy upgraded shares from the equivalent of Sell to Hold. He isn’t a Tesla bull—his target price is $580 a share, below current levels—yet any upgrade, including one by a bearish analyst, can propel shares higher.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

