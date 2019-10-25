Stocks Are Hanging On Because There's No Real Bad News, and Nothing Really Good

Futures on the three main U.S. stock indexes pointed to marginal losses

Friday Flop. Stocks are drifting lower at the end of the week, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures off 0.2% and S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures falling 0.1%. A disappointing showing from Amazon, a lowered forecast for European growth, and continuing Brexit uncertainty are all weighing on investors.

Here are five stocks making moves this morning:

Amazon.com (AMZN) was down 6.1% to $1,672 after reporting disappointing earnings and warning holiday sales could be light.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) fell 8.5% to $83.30 after its third-quarter results and forecast disappointed.

Capital One Financial (COF) declined 1.1% to $90.98 after its third-quarter earnings beat expectations, but revenues missed.

Intel (INTC) rose 3.3% to $53.96 on its beat-and-raise third quarter.

Verizon Communications (VZ) is up 0.7% to $61. Its third-quarter earnings were higher than expected.

