Stocks Are Going Nowhere as Investors Wait for the Fed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other key U.S. stock indexes were steady as investors wait for a decision on interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

The main U.S. stock indexes were steady, but semiconductor stocks rose in response to a report saying sales of chip-making equipment will rise next year.

Waiting. The three major U.S. stock market indexes hovered near flat as investors waited to hear from the Federal Reserve on interest rates and the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2%.

Midday Movers

A report that sales of chip-making equipment will increase in 2020, following weakness this year, sent semiconductor stocks higher. Skyworks Solutions (ticker: SWKS) gained 4.8%, Micron Technology (MU) rose 3.1%, Applied Materials (AMAT) was up 3.0%, and Xilinx gained 2.5%

Qorvo (QRVO) rose 3.7% as well. The shares got an additional boost after Cowen raised its price target on the stock, citing spending on 5G infrastructure in the year ahead.

Progressive Corp. (PGR) fell 2.5%. The insurance company reported its highest underlying loss ratio, which compares the amount it pays out in claims to the premiums it collects, in three years.

Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.