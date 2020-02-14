Stocks Are Going Nowhere After Worrying Retail Sales Numbers

All three of the major U.S. stock indexes were near the break-even line in early afternoon.

All three of the major U.S. stock indexes were near the break-even line in early afternoon.

Shaky Sales. The three major U.S. stock market indexes were mixed after U.S. retail-sales data showed a sluggish start to the shopping year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 40 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 was effectively flat and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.1%.

Midday Movers

Expedia Group (ticker: EXPE) jumped 11.5% after the company said it expected “double-digit” profit growth for 2020.

NVIDIA (NVDA) climbed 7.9%. The company posted fourth-quarter revenue above the highest Wall Street estimate and said that its fiscal first-quarter revenue would be strong because of data-center spending.

Arista Networks (ANET) lost 6.2% after its 2020 outlook disappointed investors.

Marathon Oil (MRO) dropped 4.0%. The company posted a loss in the fourth quarter and offered disappointing guidance about production.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) was down 3.7%. Moody’s lowered its outlook for the company’s credit rating to negative from stable. Fitch downgraded its issuer default rating to junk.

Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.