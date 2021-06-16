Stocks are at New Highs: Should You Buy?

<br />

(0:45) - Buying Stocks During Momentum And Growth: Stocks At All Time Highs

(4:15) - Timing The Market: Is An ETF The Safe Way To Gain Exposure?

(10:30) - Building A Strong Portfolio: Stocks To Keep On Your Radar

(19:15) - Episode Roundup: VOO, FB, GOOGL, UNP, NVDA, MU, GE

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #275 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo to talk about buying stocks at the top.

The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have again broken out to new all-time highs.

But some investors find this to be problematic. It’s hard to buy at the top as you have to have strong conviction that stocks are going to continue to rally.

Should you buy at the top?

No Crystal Ball

No one knows the future, especially in stock investing.

Alphabet GOOGL, Facebook FB and NVIDIA NVDA are hitting new highs in 2021 but they are well-known big cap technology companies.

But did anyone pick Union Pacific UNP, the railroad, to hit an all-time high this year as well?

In 2018, Tracey invested some cash in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO near what was then the all-time highs. But 2018 was a tough year for stocks. The S&P 500 finished the year down 6.59%.

There’s no way to know what is just around the corner.

Investors should have a plan.

What is your goal for this investment? What is your time horizon?

What else should you know about buying at the top?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of FB, GOOGL and VOO in her personal portfolio.]

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything



Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.