Stocks and Oil Prices Head Higher as Optimism Grows

Benchmark oil prices are up for the fifth straight day, as energy-related stocks lead a broad market rally. Investors continue to push stocks higher in the face of grim economic data and lackluster earnings reports, focusing instead on the gradual reopening of the global economy from its coronavirus lockdown.

All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 were at least 0.9% higher in early afternoon trading as the index added 1.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 345 points, or 1.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.9%. All three major U.S. stock indexes started the week in the red on Monday, but rallied in the afternoon to close higher.

The more economically sensitive small-cap Russell 2000 index was 2.7% higher on Tuesday.

Overseas, stock indexes were in the green too. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed up 1.1%, while the Euro Stoxx 600 index ended 2.1% higher.

The gains in Europe came despite a court ruling in Germany that raised questions about the European Central Bank’s main bond-buying program. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index rose 1.7%, the German DAX gained 2.5%, and the French CAC 40 rallied 2.4%.

But the euro fell against most other currencies as the German court said the Bundesbank will no longer be able to participate without a clarification from the ECB. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY)—which measures the greenback against a basket of other currencies—ticked up 0.3%.

The price of gold slipped 0.3% to $1,7047.60 an ounce. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 2 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 0.659%, as the price of the securities fell. The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, fell almost 10% to just above 32 points.

In a sign that investors expect improving demand, oil’s gain far outpaced the rise in stocks. The price of West Texas Intermediate oil, the U.S. benchmark, was up 18.5% to $24.17—and is now up more than 80% over the past five days. Brent crude oil, the price used internationally, jumped 11.4% to $30.29.

The huge commodity-price gains pushed shares of companies in the beleaguered energy sector higher.

Stock in Texas-based Apache (ticker: APA), for instance, gained 5.1%. Oil refiner Phillips 66 (PSX) stock was up 3% and has gained about 20% over the past five days. That almost matches gains in energy-services provider Halliburton (HAL), whose stock was up another 3% on Tuesday.

In Europe, shares of France’s Total and Spain’s Repsol surged after both oil producers maintained their dividends. Last week, rival Royal Dutch Shell cut its dividend by two-thirds.

The gains in the oil patch are impressive, but it isn’t all good news Tuesday.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) stock tumbled 19.7% after it said it hoped to raise $1.4 billion of new capital via issuance of debt and equity, plus an investment from a private-equity firm. Its release Tuesday morning noted that there was currently “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as a going concern.

Norwegian’s ships are sitting in port unused, as the CDC’s “no-sail” order remains in place until late July. The stock is down about 80% since the beginning of the year.

Hertz Global (HTZ) shares have dropped even more in 2020. Covid-19 has cratered travel demand, including demand for rental cars, and the company is reportedly considering seeking bankruptcy protection. The company has about $18 billion in net debt which it has used to finance its $24 billion in assets. Shares dropped another 15% on Tuesday.

L Brands (LB) stock recovered from an earlier loss to tick up 0.8%. On Monday afternoon, L Brands and the private-equity company Sycamore Partners disclosed an agreement ending Sycamore’s proposed purchase of Victoria Secret Monday afternoon. Some, however, see the drop as an opportunity. BMO raised L Brands shares to the equivalent of Buy Tuesday morning.

Also bucking the trend, Alaska Airlines parent Alaska Air Group (ALK) shares rose 3.7%. The carrier is one of the last airlines to report quarterly numbers. The company lost about 82 cents a share during the first quarter, but that was much better than Wall Street feared. Shares are still down about 57% year to date.

Unlike travel-related businesses and bricks-and-mortar stores, Wayfair (W) has so far thrived in the coronavirus era. The online furniture and home goods retailer reported a 20% year-over-year jump in sales in the first quarter on Tuesday morning. Millions of people stuck at home looking to spruce up their surroundings turned to Wayfair while traditional stores were closed. The company’s losses widened in the first quarter as well, but not as much as Wall Street analysts had projected. Shares soared 23.5%.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com and Nicholas Jasinski at nicholas.jasinski@barrons.com

