Stocks: Overvalued or Cheap Heading Into 2021?

(1:00) - Understanding The Current Valuation Of The Stock Market

(7:45) - What Should We Expect From Earnings Going Into 2021?

(14:20) - How Are The Large Cap Companies Performing?

(19:00) - Small Cap Stocks Rebound: What Is Driving This Performance?

(27:45) - Episode Roundup: IJR, SLY, IWM, AAPL, INTC, SE, DOCU, TDOC

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #251 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, to discuss the earnings outlook for the S&P 500, the large cap companies, as well as the S&P 600, the small cap companies.

Currently, analysts expect 2021 S&P 500 earnings to rise 21.9% which is an expected P/E of 22.6.

That sounds expensive, right?

The S&P 600, small caps, are forecast to see a rebound in earnings of 33.6% after a decline of 30.4% in 2020. It’s 2021 P/E is at multi-decade highs.

But is it all about the “E” or does record low interest rates also play a role in valuation?

Technology Out Performing in 2020

In the third quarter of 2020, technology sector earnings were up 12.6% but they would have been up 20.4% year-over-year if not for Apple AAPL and Intel INTC, both of who saw earnings decline by 3.9% and 22%, respectively.

They are so big they were a drag on the sector’s overall earnings growth in the quarter.

But heading into 2021, analysts see no change in tech’s dominance. Even in the S&P 600, small cap technology is expected to see double digit earnings growth every quarter next year.

Where Can You Find the Hidden Gems in 2021?

While analysts remain bullish about the rebound in both large and small caps, Sheraz believes the focus for investors who want to out perform the indexes should be on the small caps.

Sure, investors can buy a general small cap ETF to get exposure. The S&P Small Cap 600 ETF SLY fits that bill.

But what about investors who want to own individual small companies? Where do you find the best companies?

Hidden Gems in Zacks Top 10 Portfolio

Every year for his Zacks Top 10 Portfolio, which launches in January, he tries to find hidden gems that aren’t in the spotlight, and that includes small cap companies.

Two big winners in the 2020 portfolio were not on the top of everyone’s lips to start the year, but became pandemic darlings once the coronavirus hit.

Sea Limited SE is up over 400% while DocuSign DOCU has soared 200% in the portfolio since January.

What will be the hidden gems in the 2021 Top 10 Portfolio?

Find out all about the earnings, valuations and stock outlook for 2021 on this week’s podcast.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”



From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Intel Corporation (INTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE): Free Stock Analysis Report



SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY): ETF Research Reports



DocuSign Inc. (DOCU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.