Stockland Updates Constitution to Boost Community Focus

October 21, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Stockland (AU:SGP) has released an update.

Stockland Corporation Limited has announced that its securityholders have approved amendments to its constitution during the recent Annual General Meetings. This move aligns with Stockland’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its role as a leading property group in Australia, focusing on creating connected communities and fostering economic prosperity.

