Stockland Shows Strong Q1 Performance and Growth Plans

Stockland reported a strong first quarter of 2025 with solid operational performance, highlighted by its selection for the Waterloo Renewal Project and the clearance for acquiring 12 Masterplanned Communities. The company’s investment in town centers and logistics assets continues to yield positive results, with significant sales in its Development segment. Stockland maintains its FY25 FFO guidance and anticipates further growth in the second half of the fiscal year.

