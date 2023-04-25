Stockland Reports 98% Rent Collection In Commercial Property Portfolio; Maintains FY23 guidance

(RTTNews) - Stockland Corp. Ltd. (SGP.AX, STKAF.PK), an Australian property company, said that strong operational metrics achieved across the Commercial Property portfolio, with 98% rent collection for third-quarter 2023 and high occupancy levels maintained.

The fiscal year 2023 funds from operations or FFO per security guidance range is maintained at 36.4 to 37.4 cents on a pre-tax basis, in line with prior guidance.

Distribution per security for the full year is expected to be within target payout ratio of 75% to 85% of FFO.

Stockland's fiscal year 2023 settlement targets are maintained at about 5,500 settlements, with a significant settlement skew to the fourth-quarter of 2023. About 3,000 settlements are expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2023.

