Stockland Director Increases Stake by 20,000 Shares

Stockland has announced a change in the interest of its director, Adam Michael Tindall, who has increased his holding by acquiring 20,000 ordinary stapled securities through an on-market trade. This acquisition brings his total holding to 60,000 securities, reflecting confidence in the company’s prospects.

