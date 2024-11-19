News & Insights

Stocks

Stockland Director Increases Stake by 20,000 Shares

November 19, 2024 — 05:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Stockland (AU:SGP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Stockland has announced a change in the interest of its director, Adam Michael Tindall, who has increased his holding by acquiring 20,000 ordinary stapled securities through an on-market trade. This acquisition brings his total holding to 60,000 securities, reflecting confidence in the company’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:SGP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STKAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.