Stockland - Debt (STKAF) Price Target Increased by 15.48% to 4.32

The average one-year price target for Stockland - Debt (OTCPK:STKAF) has been revised to $4.32 / share. This is an increase of 15.48% from the prior estimate of $3.74 dated June 2, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.84 to a high of $4.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.03% from the latest reported closing price of $2.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stockland - Debt. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STKAF is 0.30%, an increase of 5.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.97% to 303,765K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,132K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,917K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKAF by 5.62% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 21,233K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,970K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STKAF by 2.40% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 17,261K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 15,685K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,517K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKAF by 3.63% over the last quarter.

VZICX - Vanguard International Core Stock Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,205K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,637K shares , representing an increase of 42.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STKAF by 0.78% over the last quarter.

