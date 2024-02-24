Stockland (ASX:SGP) Price Target Increased by 5.17% to 4.93

The average one-year price target for Stockland (ASX:SGP) has been revised to 4.93 / share. This is an increase of 5.17% from the prior estimate of 4.68 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.41 to a high of 5.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.15% from the latest reported closing price of 4.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stockland. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGP is 0.23%, an increase of 4.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 282,556K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,466K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,868K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGP by 10.18% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 22,824K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,046K shares, representing a decrease of 9.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGP by 9.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,199K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,864K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGP by 1.00% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,196K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,859K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGP by 10.76% over the last quarter.

POSAX - Global Real Estate Securities Fund holds 11,590K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,161K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGP by 0.45% over the last quarter.

