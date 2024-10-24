Stockland Announces New Employee Performance Rights

Stockland (AU:SGP) has released an update.

Stockland has announced the issuance of over 1.6 million performance rights under its employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities, not listed on the ASX, are part of the company’s strategy to motivate and retain talent. This move highlights Stockland’s commitment to aligning employee interests with overall company performance.

