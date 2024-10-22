News & Insights

Stockland Announces Director Resignation and Holdings

October 22, 2024 — 06:18 pm EDT

Stockland (AU:SGP) has released an update.

Stockland has announced the resignation of Christine Elizabeth O’Reilly as a director, effective October 21, 2024. As per the final director’s interest notice, she holds 50,000 ordinary stapled securities through ULIS Nominees as Custodian for the MLC Wrap Super Fund. Investors may want to note this change in leadership and its potential impact on Stockland’s future direction.

