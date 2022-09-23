Commodities

Stockholm bourse fines SAS over pilot strike information

Anna Ringstrom Reuters
STOCKHOLM, Sept 23 (Reuters) - SAS SAS.ST said on Friday the Stockholm bourse's disciplinary committee had decided to impose a fine on the airline relating to its information handling in connection with the outbreak of a pilot strike on July 4.

