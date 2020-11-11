StockAlert: FuboTV Ascends 27% On Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) are surging more than 22% Wednesday morning post reporting its first quarterly results after the company was listed on the NYSE in October this year.

The stock touched a new high of $20.34 this morning.

Revenues were $61.2 million, a 47% increase year-over-year on subscription revenue growth of 64%

Adjusted loss of $1.65 per share missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.37 loss per share.

Paid subscribers at quarter end totaled 455,000, an increase of 58% year-over-year.

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) per month was $67.70, up 14% year-over-year.

We believe fuboTV sits firmly at the intersection of three megatrends: the secular decline of traditional TV viewership, the shift of TV ad dollars to connected TVs and online sports wagering, a market which we intend to enter. As a result, we believe our growth opportunities are numerous. Our optimism in the future of fuboTV and the live TV streaming business has never been stronger," said Edgar Bronfman Jr., executive chairman, fuboTV.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.