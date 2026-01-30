Stock Yards Bank Buys $25 Million of Stock Yards Bancorp Stock

Key Points

Added 366,475 shares of Stock Yards Bank; estimated trade size approximately $24.6 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value increased by $18.90 million, reflecting both share addition and price movement.

Transaction value equaled 0.75% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade stake: 1,338,377 shares valued at $86.9 million.

The position now represents 2.6% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On Jan. 21, 2026, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reported a buy of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT), adding 366,475 shares in the fourth quarter in an estimated $24.6 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Jan. 21, 2026, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 366,475 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $24.6 million, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter. As a result, the fund's quarter-end holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp rose to 1,338,377 shares, valued at $86.93 million. The net position value increased by $18.90 million, reflecting both the share increase and stock price movement over the period.

What else to know

Direction recap: buy; Stock Yards Bancorp stake is 2.66% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co's 13F reportable AUM following the trade

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:MSFT: $166.6 million (5.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:GOOGL: $165.9 million (5.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: $156.2 million (4.8% of AUM) NYSE:LLY: $123.2 million (3.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IVV: $120.3 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of Jan. 20, 2026, Stock Yards Bancorp shares were trading at $67.82, down 5.6% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 20.4 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $546.47 million Net Income (TTM) $135.23 million Dividend Yield 1.79% Price (as of market close 2026-01-20) $67.82

Company snapshot

Offers commercial banking, mortgage, deposit, investment management, trust, and estate services through 73 full-service banking centers.

Generates revenue primarily from net interest income, fees for wealth management and trust services, and other banking-related activities.

Serves individuals, corporations, and businesses in Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio metropolitan markets.

Stock Yards Bancorp is a regional financial services provider with a diversified portfolio spanning commercial banking and wealth management. The company leverages its strong community presence and comprehensive service offerings to attract a broad client base across key metropolitan areas. Its dual-segment strategy supports stable revenue streams and positions it competitively among regional banks.

What this transaction means for investors

Stock Yards Bancorp is a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust. There may be several reasons for buying its own shares. But it sends a signal of confidence in the bank’s future. Stock Yards Bancorp reported strong fundamentals in 2025, despite the stock’s performance. Management may see its stock as undervalued.

However, Stock Yards could experience near-term pressure on its net interest margin (a key profitability measure for banks) if interest rates fall. This could weigh on the stock’s performance in 2026, as the Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates to stimulate the economy.

Still, Stock Yards holds an extensive portfolio of stocks, with top positions in quality industry leaders like Microsoft and Apple. It’s even more telling about the value it sees in its own shares that it reduced its positions in Microsoft and Apple in the fourth quarter while buying more of its own.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 945%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 30, 2026.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.