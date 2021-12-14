Stock Yards Bancorp's (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 31st of December to US$0.28. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.8% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Stock Yards Bancorp's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, Stock Yards Bancorp was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 6.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 44% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Stock Yards Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:SYBT Historic Dividend December 14th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.48 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.12. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.8% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Stock Yards Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.2% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 17% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Stock Yards Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Stock Yards Bancorp is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Stock Yards Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.