Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Price Target Increased by 6.96% to 57.46

The average one-year price target for Stock Yards Bancorp (NasdaqGS:SYBT) has been revised to 57.46 / share. This is an increase of 6.96% from the prior estimate of 53.72 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53.53 to a high of 65.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.91% from the latest reported closing price of 46.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stock Yards Bancorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYBT is 0.14%, an increase of 10.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.02% to 20,571K shares. The put/call ratio of SYBT is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,319K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 36.89% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,319K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,369K shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 11.49% over the last quarter.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust holds 1,274K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,279K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 32.11% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,118K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 859K shares, representing an increase of 23.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 55.75% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 874K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 876K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 2.16% over the last quarter.

Stock Yards Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $4.6 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904.

